Cops Crack Down on Vehicles with Tint Glasses on Day 1 of ‘Week-Long Drive to Check Traffic Violations’

Mangaluru: Despite the ruling of the Supreme Court of India, tinted glasses in vehicles continue to be used with impunity in the City with many vehicles seen plying on the roads with tinted glasses. According to a Supreme Court ruling in 2012, except for VIPs and VVIPs, use of tinted glasses in vehicles is not permitted. However, we have been witnessing an increasing number of vehicles using tinted glasses. Taking note of this, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar as part of the Week-Long Traffic Violation Drive has included a crackdown on those vehicles having tinted windows.

Being the First day of the week-long traffic violation drive, ACP M A Nataraj and his traffic police team detained many vehicles with tinted glasses and they were let off after removing the films pasted on the glasses of the vehicles and with a stern warning. Also, they were made to pay a fine of Rs 500. It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court gave the ruling to ban the use of tinted glass on vehicles as it came to light that many crimes were committed from vehicles with tinted glasses.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling in April 2012, in August of the same year, it was directed to the respective DGPs and Commissioners of States and Union Territories to enforce the ban completely. As per the Motor Vehicle Department, police should conduct routine checking instead of once in a while drive to book violators including the use of tinted glasses. People are still not serious about following traffic rules and regulations and the authorities are also not serious about enforcing them strictly. And special drives like today will make motorists bear the consequences of paying hefty fines.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Nataraj

With the increase in traffic violations seen in Mangaluru, like two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, riding triple, drivers not wearing the seat-belt or talking on the mobile phone while driving, reckless riding or driving, etc, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had come up with this Week-Long Traffic Violations Check which commenced today (Monday, 27 September) and will end on 2 October 2021. During this week, Motorists are likely to find their commute within the city punctuated by traffic police flagging them down for verification of documents and other enforcement drives.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Mangaluru City is seeing a huge number of vehicles moving under the limits of city Commissionerate. Since there has been an increase in Accidents and Crimes on the City roads, we decided on this traffic drive campaign to bring accidents and crimes under control. We will be observing the week-long road safety drive from 27 September till 2 October. During this period, traffic cops will flag down vehicles and check whether there are pending cases against the vehicle or rider/driver, and also check for traffic violations like vehicles having tinted glass will be fined Rs 500 under 177 Motor Vehicle Act (on Monday 27 Sept)”.

“On 28 Sept, checks will be for Defective registration Number Plates and fined Rs 500 under 177 MV Act; On 29 Sept, two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets fined Rs 500 under 194 MV Act; On 30 Sept, Uninsured Vehicles fined Rs 1000 ( 2 & 3 wheelers), Rs 2000 (Light Motor Vehicle) and Rs 4000 ( Heavy Goods Vehicle), under 196 MV Act; On 1 Oct, police will check for uncleared old traffic violation cases at automation centre; and on 2 Oct, Vehicles without Emission Test under 115 R/w & 190 MV Act, will receive Court Notice. Police from the above specific violation check on that particular day, police will also crack down on other traffic violations. We’ll request the public to come forward and pay the pending fine amount by visiting the nearest station or online by visiting the website. Our main aim in having this Drive is to make the city safer for women, senior citizens and students. People have to cooperate to make this City a safe city to travel and live in,” added the Police Commissioner.

