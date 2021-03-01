Spread the love



















Cops Demonstrate ATM Card Skimming- Accused in Skimming Racket bought Device Online portal through Alibaba.com

Mangaluru: “A skimmer is a device designed to look like and replace the card insertion slot at an ATM. The skimmers, which cannot be usually spotted by an untrained eye, have circuitry that reads and stores the data on the magnetic strip of an ATM card even as the ATM processes the same data. Typically, fraudsters also install pinhole cameras in inconspicuous places like the top of the cash dispenser, the deposit slot or just above the keyboard. This steals the PIN for the card. In some cases, criminals have also used a fraudulent PIN pad fitted with a skimming device and placed atop the original pin pad. With most ATMs being unguarded these days and with cash loaders being rarely observant regarding illegal attachments to ATMs these cases seem to be on the rise”, said Police Inspector of Kadri East police station Savithru Tej, during a demonstration held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall for media personnel, the tactics used by thieves in ATM skimming racket,



This demonstration by the police department was held following the arrest of four persons for alleged ATM skimming on 24 February 2021, where the accused had bought skimming devices through online portal Alibaba.com, in order to fraudulently withdraw money from peoples’ bank account.. The police suspect the involvement of an organized gang that is into skimming over 50 ATM cards in various parts of Mangaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa and New Delhi. The four accused Gladwin Jinto Joy alias Jintu (37), resident of Thrissur, Kerala; Dinesh Singh Rawat (44), Prem Nagar, Delhi; Abdul Majeed (27), Koodlu, Kasargod; and Rahul T S (24), resident of Alappuzha, Kerala, were arrested for attaching skimming devices in the ATMs of Bank of India at Kulai, Canara Bank at Nagori and Capitanio, SBI ATM at Mangaladevi, Canara Bank ATM at Chilimbi etc, through which data of bank customers was extracted.

It is learnt that fake ATM cards were made with these details and money was withdrawn in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kasargod, Goa, Madikeri and other places. DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar after the demonstration speaking to the media said, “The prime accused Gladwin Jinto Joy had procured spy cameras, batteries, memory cards and other materials for skimming purpose by paying around 700 US dollars, and shipped to him through online portal Alibaba.com. Not just the technical and software knowledge, this crime requires skills for the skimming of cards. We suspect association of the accused with organized gangs that are allegedly involved in the skimming of ATM cards across the country”

He further said, “These devices are easily available on websites. ATM skimming is a technique that involves hardware, software and some skills. Meanwhile, for withdrawing money, the miscreants would mostly transfer data on cards that do not have a chip, and insert them mostly at postal department ATMs to withdraw money. If people;lose money due to skimming scam, they can get the full refund if they report to the concerned bank within three days. And if they report post three to 30 days, they will receive a portion of their money lost in skimming. I urge people to check for cameras at the ATM sides before entering the PIN. Cases of ATM skimming are on the rise since November 2020. We are also investigating whether the accused have sold information about the ATM cards on the dark web”

Demonstrating the Skimming process, Police Inspector Savithru Tej said, “The accused were inserting scanning devices in the ATM machine where the customers inserted their ATM cards. That scanning device was secretly connected to a battery and a memory card from where they used to collect the data of the ATM cards inserted by the customers. Flaps connected with spy camera had been placed around the keypad to catch the PIN number while customers were entering it to draw the money. The accused took around five minutes to place the devices in the early morning hours at the ATMs that had no security guard. And later in the day,probably during late evening hours, the scanning device and other devices were being removed. They will have data of all the ATM cards used at the ATM for that time duration”.

Police Inspector Savithru Tej was joined by Cherian Abraham, Dinesh Bekal from Cyber Crime Dept, WPSI Rekha, ASI Mohan and Police constable Vijaya. On a final note, Can Skimming be prevented? Prevention of skimming is possible with the alertness of people who load cash in ATMs and bank officials who can spot any illegal devices planted in ATMs; posting guards at ATMs; installing machines that do not facilitate installation of cameras and skimmers; and use of new high-security bank cards that have facilities against theft of data through skimming.