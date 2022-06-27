Cops destroy Seized Drugs in Mangaluru and Udupi

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Police and City Police of Mangaluru Commissionerate destroyed 633.988 kg ganja as part of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Sunday.

DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that after obtaining permission from court, narcotics seized in 11 cases registered in various police station limits have been destroyed. About 53.128 grams of ganja worth Rs 23,75,300 and 120 grams of heroin worth Rs 30 lakh were destroyed at biomedical waste management unit M/s Ramky Energy and Environment Limited at Mulki.

DK Police narcotics disposal committee head Rishikesh Sonawane, ASP Bantwal Sub division Shivamshu Rajput, Puttur sub division DySP Gana P Kumar were present during the destruction of narcotics.

While in Commissionerate limits, 580.860 kg seized ganja along with 25-gram heroin and 320-gram MDMA were destroyed. The narcotics were seized by 97 cases booked under the NDPS act in 15 police stations in the Commissionerate limits, said DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shanker

The Udupi district police destroyed drugs seized in 19 cases, at the Ayush Envirotech Private Limited, Nandikur Industrial Area, Padubidri. The police destroyed 9.7 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.7 lakh and 410g charas worth Rs 55,000. The total worth of the property destroyed is Rs 3.3 lakh. SP N Vishnuvardhan and additional SP S T Singalingappa were present.