Cops Felicitated by CP for Transporting Pregnant Woman to Hospital –Baby Boy Delivered

Cops Felicitated by Commissioner of Police for Transporting Pregnant Woman to Hospital –Baby Boy Delivered

Mangaluru: The police on duty not only do their law enforcement duties assigned to them, but in certain emergency cases faced by the people, they also jump into action and do the needful. And here is one such example of Good Samaritan work done by two cops on night duty. The incident took place during the wee hours of April 23-24 at around 1.15 am. A pregnant woman undergoing labour pain was taken by her husband to the hospital, but when their car broke down it was these two cops on duty who came to the rescue and transported the pregnant woman to the hospital.

Assistant Sub-inspector Harish K

Police Constable Vijay Kumar V

The pregnant woman’s name is Shahida Babu (29), hailing from Guruvayanakere. Since she was undergoing labour, her husband Siddique took her in their Alto car to A J Hospital Mangaluru. When they reached Arkula their car developed some problems in the engine. While the couple was stranded on the Highway in their stalled car, it was when Mangaluru rural police station Assistant Sub-inspector Harish K and police constable Vijay Kumar V, who were doing their night beat near Arkula limits, noticing the couple, quickly transported the pregnant woman in their police vehicle to A J Hospital, and this kind gesture has been appreciated by the police department and public.

It is learnt that the woman gave birth to a healthy male child on 25 April, and for their act, the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar felicitated both, Harish K and Vijaya Kumar, during a press meet held on 26 April at the Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall. Addressing the media, the police commissioner said, “I appreciate both our police personnel for their humanitarian service in shifting the pregnant woman to the hospital when she really needed quick help since she had developed pain. If not for the timely intervention of these two cops, both the mother and her child would have faced some severe problems. It’s nice to note that the woman has delivered a healthy baby boy. It’s indeed good news for the child’s family, and also for the police department that our two brave cops contributed their service as Good Samaritans in time of problem”

Assistant Sub-inspector Harish K and police constable Vijay Kumar V were felicitated with a shawl, garland and fruit basket by police commissioner N Shashi Kumar in the presence of DCP Vinay Gaonkar.