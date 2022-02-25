Cops Nab 3 Drug Peddlers- Rs 12 Lakh worth of MDMA including other Items Seized

Mangaluru: With the increase of students joining the medical, engineering and other related institutions in Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, there has also been a rise in drug/ganja dealers,and even in spite of many being caught and punished, the trade doesn’t stop, instead keeps on rising day by day. The latest drug bust by the cops of the Konaje police station, is where three persons are arrested in connection with possessing MDMA drugs.

The arrested persons are Amir (39) , Mohammed Parvez (40) and Mohammed Ansif (38), all residents of Uppala and Kasargod. They were arrested near the University College in Konaje, trying to sell the stuff to the students. The police have confiscated from the accused, apart from 60 gram MDMA worth Rs 3.60 lakh, also a car, digital weighing machine, two stroke tubes and a lighter, all worth of total worth Rs 8.60 lakh.

As per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the accused had procured the drugs from Bengaluru and the police have identified the racket, where more investigation and arrests will be made with the help of Bengaluru police, and the person behind this trade in Bengaluru will be traced soon.