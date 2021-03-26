Spread the love



















Cops Nab Two Culprits for Indecent Behaviour with Woman & Stealing her Purse

Mangaluru : As per the statement received from DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar , “The police have nabbed two persons who have been accused of behaving indecently with a woman and escaping after stealing Rs 1000 from her purse. The incident took place on 23 March around 7.30 pm, and the police were successful in arresting the two culprits on 24 March. The arrested culprits are identified as Ajay Kumar and Subodh Kumar from Araria district in Bihar “.



“On 23 March, the woman Ramya (name changed) from Jokkatte area, was returning home after work at 7.30 pm, and after she alighted from the bus near Jokkatte bus shelter, and while she was walking to her house, all of a sudden two strangers pounced on her, held her tightly around her chest, behaved indecently, and robbed Rs 1000 out of her purse and took off. After the incident, the police got into action, and the very next day were successful in arresting the duo.

The police have registered the case against the two accused under 47/2021 column 354, 392, along with 34 IPC . Further interrogation is done by the police to find if they have any earlier crimes. The arrests were made under the guidance of police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, ACP Mahesh Kumar, and other SI and police constables of Mangaluru North Police Station.