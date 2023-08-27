Cops Recover Stolen Iron Sheets worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs- One Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested one person and recovered 120 iron centring sheets worth Rs 2.5 lakh and three sets of iron column boxes worth Rs 1.3 lakh. The accused is Iliyas alias Mohammed Ilyas,23, from Todar in Moodbidri.

As per City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the incident came to light on Saturday,26 August when Ullal police station PSI Santhosh Kumar D and his team were on rounds. At 6 am, they noticed a car approaching from Pilikooru and moving towards KC Road. The car was followed by a pick-up truck. When the police tried to stop the vehicles, the two accused in the car left the vehicle and fled.

On searching the pick-up vehicle, the police found 120 iron centring sheets and three sets of iron column boxes. The accused told the police that on 7 August, they had stolen the column boxes from a building under construction in Kolya, had stolen items from Panner along with Mohammed Sahil and Hamza from Todar in Moodbidri, and had left the stolen items in a secluded area in Pilikooru. They were transporting the stolen items for sale on Saturday.

The total value of the seized items is Rs 9.8 lakh. Two cases have been registered under IPC section 379 (punishment for theft) at the Ullal police station.

