Cops Seize 12 Loads of Sand, 1 Excavator & Detain Two Persons near Bajal Area

Mangaluru: Despite numerous raids done on illegal sand excavation spots, there has been no end to such illegal business. As per police of Kankanady Police Station, based on reliable information, the police personnel raided an illegal sand excavation that was going on the banks of the Netravati river at Faisalnagar/Bajal area and seized 12 loads of sand and an excavator, worth around Rs 4 lakhs. Two persons were also detained, while the excavator/JCB driver managed to escape from the spot.

It is learnt that Sub Inspector Ms Jyothi of Kankanady Police station along with her colleagues was on night patrolling, received a tip-off that illegal sand excavation was going on in the Bajal area during the Wee hours (3 am) of Thursday and they reached the spot quickly and found six loads of sand kept as stock on the spot. An excavator was also found but the driver managed to escape.

The police also found six more loads of sand stocked in a further area from the excavation spot. A case in this regard was registered by the Kankanady police and further investigation is on.

