Cops Seize Sand Mining: Trucks, Machines-Items Seized Estimated around Rs 1.25 Crores



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police seized two trucks laden with sand, eight empty trucks, an earthmover machine and a dozer used for illegal sand transportation from Idma in Ulaibettu village.

ACP South subdivision Dhanya N Nayak said a raid was conducted based on a tip-off on illegal sand extraction on the Phalguni riverbank. Drivers of the earthmover, dozer, trucks and other workers engaged in sand extraction managed to flee from the spot. The value of seized items is estimated at Rs 1.25 crore.

