Cops to Book People Indulging in Moral Policing under Goonda Act & Extern Repeat Offenders

Mangaluru: With pressure mounting from Home Minister G Parameshwara and District Minister in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao during their recent visits to Mangaluru and interactions with police authorities to crack down on moral policing and bring such acts to a full stop, and also to crack down drug menace, the police authorities are planning on booking those who indulge in moral policing under the Goonda Act and externment of repeat offenders, which are among the serious measures by Dakshina Kannada police to curb it in the district.

C.B. Ryshyanth, Superintendent of Police of DK

C.B. Ryshyanth, who took charge as the new Superintendent of Police recently speaking to the media said that a lack of fear of the law has made some persons indulge in moral policing. “We will book such persons under stringent provisions of the law,” he said, adding that the police are updating the list of repeat offenders and others who indulged in moral policing and communal incidents earlier. Going a step further, the police will approach the court to cancel the bail of repeat offenders and will file objections to bail applications filed by new offenders. “We are also watching those who are trying to create communal unrest through social media posts,” he said.

SP Ryshyanth also said, “Only about 2% of the population is spoiling the image of Dakshina Kannada through communal and moral policing incidents. The rest of the population is living harmoniously. The government had extended 28 persons from the district ahead of last month’s Assembly elections. Home Minister G. Parameshwara during his recent visit to the city has given us a stern message to effectively deal with moral policing and other incidents that disturb the peace. Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao on June 23 has also instructed police to curb moral policing through stern measures. We will strictly follow the minister’s orders and do the needful in curbing moral policing so that peace and harmony are maintained in the City”