Cops Towing Car with Child Inside Incident MCC to have Meeting with Traffic Police on 11 Jan

Mangaluru: Following strong objections from corporators from Congress and the BJP against traffic cops towing cars in the city, the council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) chaired by mayor Diwakar resolved to convene a meeting involving Mangaluru City Traffic Police on January 11. Police officials of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and above ranks will be invited to discuss the issue of parking woes in the city.

Corporators expressing their anger over the recent instance of traffic police towing a car with a child locked inside it demanded that the towing should be stopped immediately till provisions are made for people to park vehicles in the city. Congress corporator Praveen Chandra Alva raised the issue in the council and said people have been facing difficulties in the city due to the fault of the city corporation. “The traffic police towed a car even when a child was inside. What would have happened if something had gone wrong? Police should stop towing of vehicles immediately since many Smart City projects are under progress in the city,” Alva said and requested the mayor to immediately convene a meeting to discuss traffic issues. (Ref: Video Images as Evidence Cops Charge Woman for Parking Car on Footpath & having Tinted Windows )

Backing Alva’s demand, BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty said people are put to hardships as they are unable to park their vehicles in the city. “I have been slapped with a notice asking me to pay Rs 1,000 as a penalty for parking my car near Hampankatta while accompanying the mayor for an official inspection. While the city has no parking provisions, most of the commercial complexes in the city have already sold their parking areas,” Shetty said.

Congress corporator and former mayor Shashidhar Shetty said a car owner had to shell out Rs 90,000 to get his car repaired after it was towed by the traffic police. “The car owner had parked the car in reverse gear, and it was towed without changing the gear,” he added. Shashidhar also blamed Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), MCC, Gas Authority of India Limited and other agencies digging roads without informing respective ward corporators. “All corporators should be taken into confidence while taking up works, especially when roads are damaged for development works,” he said. The mayor and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar agreed to hold a coordination meeting involving all stakeholders who dig roads to lay various utility lines.