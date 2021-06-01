Cops Unleash Their Hidden Singing Talents on ‘Ghana Sudhe’! A Initiative by Police Commissioner

Spread the love



















Cops Unleash Their Hidden Singing Talents on ‘Ghana Sudhe’! An Initiative by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, in order to bring awareness during Covid-19 lockdown/Pandemic

Mangaluru: Our local police are doing everything to make people aware of the importance of staying inside their homes during the novel coronavirus outbreak. From making announcements, awareness programmes and now singing songs, they are giving everything a try. We have seen police on social media or TV recently in a city in Punjab singing and asking people to stay inside their homes. In one video which had gone viral, we have heard a police officer singing his own version of the famous song, “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” from the movie “Shor”. The lyrics of his version go as “Ghar main hi rehna hai. Bahar nahi jana hai. Khud ki raksha karte hue auro ko bachana hai. Sanitiser lagana hai, hath dhoke hi jana hai, milke ab humko, corona ko harana hai. (We have to stay in the house. We don’t have to go out. We have to save ourselves and save others. We have to use sanitisers and wash our hands. We have to defeat the novel coronavirus together.)”

We have seen similar videos from Bengaluru and Maharashtra, where police officials have been spotted singing in the middle of societies to raise awareness among people. Truly, Awareness is much needed and Police are doing a great job! And now, here in our City, police commissioner, N Shashi Kumar has come up with yet another initiative of his in encouraging a bunch of police personnel to come forward and unleash their hidden singing talents, after Arvind Vivek-a promoter of his online virtual facebook live (presently his 153 episode) had contacted the police commissioner to involve the police in a singing online show/live performance named “Gana Sudhe”!

It should be noted that ever since N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner he has come up with quite a few initiatives starting with a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them trim, fit and healthy, both men and women, then he had organized a cricket match to keep the police involved in sporting activities. And later, alarmed over a number of people and also police personnel getting infected by coronavirus on duty, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar has directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations for people who come there to file complaints, passport ID verification etc. Followed by that he took the initiative in providing free lunch and dinner to the frontline workers aka police who toil hard combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now to bring out the hidden singing talents among the police, he has taken this initiative in hosting “Gana Sudhe”, which was promoted live on Arvind Vivek’s Facebook page, and the performance was held in the studio of St Aloysius College Sarang 108.7 FM on Tuesday, 1 June 2021 from 2:30 pm onwards. Speaking to Team Mangalorean on this programme, Police Commissioner said, “The main aim of the programme was to give our police personnel a break from the hectic and stressful work they are involved in fighting the pandemic as frontline workers. Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, which includes maintaining law and order, they get exhausted and frustrated. And programmes like these can bring some peace of mind and solace during this pandemic crisis. This was a great opportunity for some of our talented singers to expose their singing talents to the outside world. I am glad all the participants who featured in this singing feat were happy and got this golden opportunity to go live on this virtual facebook exposure worldwide”.

Police Inspector Honakatti of Barke police station who sang along with his wife on this programme expressed his gratefulness to the police commissioner for giving him a chance to expose his singing talents live via Facebook. Among the nearly 20 police personnel who took part in ‘Gana Sudhe” giving their best singing performance which became viral on social media via Facebook which had left thousands impressed received lots of applauds from the listeners, making them all social media sensations. Among these bevy of singers was police commissioner Shashi Kumar who beautifully rendered the Kannada song “Geethanjali” by C B Shankar, and also a Hindi song from the 1971 movie ‘Anand’- this showed apart from being the Top Cop, he is also a great athlete, Cricketer, Swimmer, and also a great SINGER. The smooth sound of Shashi Kumar was delightful and the Internet thought that too, with lots of praises received. Bravo!

