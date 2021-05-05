Spread the love



















‘Corona curfew’ in UP extended till May 10 morning

Lucknow: The ongoing ‘closure’ in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 10, according to UP additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal.

As a result, all the restrictions under ‘corona curfew’ will now continue till 7 a.m. on May 10.

Officials, for unexplained reasons, refuse to term this as a lockdown.

All shops and establishments will remain closed during this period.

The UP government had earlier extended the closure till 7 a.m. on Thursday and made it mandatory for people to carry an e-pass if they needed to step out for essential services during the period.

People can apply for the e-pass by visiting the official website.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has already extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 to ensure a peaceful law and order situation and proper distancing amid a surge in Covid cases.

The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state. Identification documents with a picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for the online application for an e-pass, officials said.