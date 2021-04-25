Spread the love



















Corona Fear: 26-year-old Youth Commits Suicide in Malpe

Udupi: In a shocking incident and fear of the rising COVID cases in New Delhi, a 26-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Malpe, here on April 25.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna D Almeida (26), a resident of Kelarkala Bettu, Malpe.

According to Sources, Prasanna Almeida’s brother is working in New Delhi where the COVID cases have been rapidly increasing. Disturbed by it, Prasanna committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Malpe.

A case has been registered in Malpe Police Station