Corona Second Wave, DC Imposes Section 144(3) in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra imposed section 144 (3) in the district to control the spread of the COVID virus from March 29.

Section 144 has been imposed from 29 March in Dakshina Kannada district until further orders.

The second wave of coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and measures have been taken to control the spread of the virus.

The orders under 1973 section 144(3) are imposed to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic in the interest of people, and also in the wake of the second wave of COVID. Section 144(3) is in force from March 29 and will continue until further notice.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra using his power as delegated chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) 2005, imposed section 144(3) in the district.

The decision has been taken to prevent public gatherings and congregations during the celebrations of Shab-e-Barat, Ugadi and Good Friday. Public meetings or prayers on open grounds will not be allowed. Gathering in markets, parks, jathras, melas or religious places have been banned with immediate effect.

The deputy commissioner said, “From past 16 days cases in Dakshina Kannada district have increased and as a precautionary measure we have imposed section 144(3) in the district.