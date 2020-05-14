Spread the love



















Coronavirus Lockdown: Barring 15 Specials And Migrant Trains, Tickets Cancelled Till End-June

New Delhi: The Railways has cancelled all tickets for passenger trains, including mail, express and suburban services, for journeys booked up to and including June 30. A full refund will be given to all passengers whose tickets have been cancelled, the Railways said in a statement released Thursday.

The cancelled tickets were booked before the lockdown, when the Railways was still taking reservations for journeys in June. People who booked tickets 120 days prior to date of journey will get refund against cancellations.

The statement also clarified that “shramik (worker)” – trains being run to transport stranded migrants – and “special” passenger trains – that this week started running between Delhi and 15 stations as part of efforts to gradually restart normal service – will continue to operate as scheduled.

Last month, according to news agency PTI, the Railways refunded around Rs 1,490 crore after 94 lakh tickets, booked before the lockdown was imposed, were cancelled. A further Rs 830 crore was refunded for travel planned between March 22 and April 14, the first phase of the lockdown.

All non-essential trains, including regular passenger services, have been suspended since March 22, three days before the start of the coronavirus lockdown. With the extension of the lockdown to May 17, the Railways had stopped taking bookings for all regular trains.

However, on Sunday the Railways announced plans to restart passenger trains in a phased manner, five days before the end of the lockdown, as the government looks to re-start normal life and boost a stuttering national economy.

These “special” trains (15 trains, 30 journeys), the first of which departed on Tuesday, will leave from Delhi and connect cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

