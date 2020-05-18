Spread the love



















Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka says Complete lockdown every Sunday except essential services, parks to open tomorrow

Bengaluru: As the country entered the fourth phase of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on May 17, Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that all shops will be allowed to open and all trains running within the state will be allowed to operate.

While announcing the relaxations for the lockdown 4.0 period, the Karnataka CM said, “Road state transport corporation buses in state and private buses will be allowed to ply on roads.”

Yediyurappa said strict lockdown measures will be applicable in the containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas which don’t fall in such category.

The state administration will ensure complete lockdown on every Sunday till May 31.

Commenting on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka chief minister said the administration said that the Home quarantine measures will be strengthened.

Yediyurappa took the decision after chairing a meeting with state ministers and senior government officers to deliberate the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown was initially imposed from March 25 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Centre on Sunday issued a fresh notification while announcing the lockdown 4.0.

