Coronavirus Positive Cases Cross 1000 Mark as DK Records 1058 New Infections

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases have crossed the 1000 mark as Dakshina Kannada district recorded 1058 new infections with one death on January 18.

Meanwhile, 275 persons have been discharged after complete recovery.

So far 1,23,305 positive cases have been reported in the district and 1711 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 4,964 active cases in the district.