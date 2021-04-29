Spread the love



















Coronavirus Positive Cases Cross 1000 Mark as DK Records 1175 new Infections

Mangaluru: The coronavirus positive cases cross the 1000 mark as Dakshina Kannada district records 1175 new infections with one death reported on April 29.

Meanwhile, 206 persons were also discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

So far 43,904 positive cases have been reported in the district and 756 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5,662 active cases in the district.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed on March 22, 2020 in the Dakshina Kannada district.