Corporator Ganesh Kulal being a ‘Good Samaritan’ in Cremating Dead Bodies of Covid-19

Mangaluru : As Covid deaths rise, ‘Good Samaritans’ come forward to help with cremations, last rites. The super spreader second COVID-19 wave has locked up most of us at home. But there are some good Samaritans who are out there helping those in need. At a time when families and relatives of Covid-19 victims are dreading to touch their last remains, social workers and volunteers have come forward to ensure that they are given a dignified cremation or burial. In times of crisis, a helping hand goes a long way. Ever since the second wave hit, the volunteers haven’t taken a break. Most of them remain in the crematorium round the clock to cremate the victims whose bodies are being brought from different Covid hospitals.

MCC Corporator Ganesh Kulal

As the COVID-19 outbreak accelerates, one such Good Samaritan has been 52-year-old Derebail South West Ward Corporator Ganesh Kulal, who has been performing the last rites of the pandemics victims when required. From arranging firewood to getting the paperwork done and lighting the pyre, he does it all. He has been rendering this selfless service cremating bodies when people do not come forward. He ensures dignity to Covid victims in death. Kulal does not back out from the job even if he is forced to do it without PPE kits many times. He has performed the last rites of 12 bodies in the past fortnight.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ganesh Kulal said “ During this pandemic, It’s sad to note that many times relatives of the victims do not enter the crematorium fearing the infection but I assure them that their family member gets a dignified farewell. For me, it is just a social service. I have been doing this even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. I have performed the last rites of nine Covid-19 victims in the past couple of weeks. People are very scared this time. But if all of us get scared then you will see bodies abandoned. At least family members should not be afraid to touch the bodies of loved ones. Not humans but humanity is dying in Mangaluru. Sad to note many people do come to cremate, but some give us rights to cremate and a few people are such that they just abandon the body. Since relatives of the dead do not participate in the funerals, as a result, dead bodies remain in hospitals for hours, I volunteer to accept the responsibility in such a situation,”

He further said, “When family members of two Covid-19 victims, one from Kerala and another from Madikeri, did not arrive, I took up the responsibility and performed the last rites. I am pained to see the families of Covid victims struggle to cremate the bodies as no one comes forward to help them. Not even their own relatives. Since the situation demanded, I decided to take up cremation of Covid infected bodies. Out of 12 bodies, I cremated in the past two weeks, nine were patients from Mangaluru taluk. And out of 12 dead bodies I cremated, five were women. My service is not limited to performing the last rites. I have been arranging ambulances for patients in case of emergency. I have spent money from my pocket to cremate some of the dead bodies. By God’s grace I have been safe so far”.

Ganesh Kulal, the first time corporator from the BJP is also an active member of the Covid War Room opened by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.Kulal. Kulal rushes to crematoriums at Nandigudda and Boloor as soon as he receives calls to help out in the final rites of the deceased. “I have never seen anything like this in my life. The second COVID wave is very dangerous, and has hit all age groups, not even sparing the young this time “says Ganesh. Sad to note that despite the work that Ganesh and many other volunteers help in cremation of bodies died due to Covid-19 , the government does not consider them Covid warriors”,

As he continues his work offering people dignity in death, we need to appreciate and applaud the humane work done by corporator Ganesh Kulal, and consider him as a TRUE COVID WARRIOR!



