Corporator Naveen D’Souza Appointed MCC Opposition Leader

Mangaluru: The District Congress committee has appointed corporator Naveen R D’Souza as the opposition leader of MCC on September 9.

The District Congress president Harish Kumar held a meeting at the Congress Bhavan in Mallikatta on September 9. During the meeting, former ministers Ramanath Rai and Abhaychandra Jain, MLA U T Khader, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Former MLAs Vasanth Bangera, Moideen Bava, J R Lobo, Shakuntala Shetty, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, KPCC general secretary Mithun Rai, Block presidents Abdul Saleem, Prakash Salian, Umesh Dandekeri, Surendra Kambli and Congress MCC members unanimously elected Naveen D’Souza as the opposition leader in MCC.

Since 2002, Naveen D’Souza has been elected as the corporator 4 times from Ward 38.

Naveen D’Souza has served as the National Coordinator of All India Youth Congress, Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of MCC Standing Committee, Taxation-Finance and Health Committee. At present Naveen is serving as KPCC Coordinator and member of the Mangalore Diocese.

