Spread the love



















Corporator Vinaya Raj Meets Bishop of Mangaluru & Seeks Blessings

Mangaluru: After assuming the post of Opposition Party leader in BJP ruled Mangaluru City Corporation Council, the Congress leader and two-times MCC Corporator of Court Ward, advocate A C Vinaya Raj visited the Bishop’s House and met Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese, and after a brief interaction, he sought the blessings of the Bishop, to carry out with his duties efficiently and systematically.



Recognized among the most successful and innovative lawyers in the state of Karnataka, Vinaya Raj handles a wide array of cases – ranging from criminal defense to personal injury, class actions, liability suits, defamation charges and business litigation. He has achieved outstanding results in the courtroom over the span of his career. His creative arguments and out of the box thinking resulted in favorable outcomes in a number of the high-profile cases. With a vast clientele from all walks of life, both individuals as well as corporate houses, Vinaya Raj is well-known for his aggressive, smart and creative arguments to turn the tides in his clients’ favor.

Apart from being an advocate, Vinaya Raj has been a active Congress leader having held many posts over the years, among them being, president of the Dakshina Kannada district legal and human rights cell, Congress Committee district secretary, chief secretary and vice-president of district youth congress committee, among others.

While meeting the Bishop, corporator Vinaya Raj was joined by Mangaluru Diocese PRO Roy Castelino and District Congress Committee General Secretary and active member of Mangaluru Diocese Pastoral Council, Stany Alvares

Team Mangalorean wishes advocate A C Vinaya Raj all success in his new post as Opposition Leader in MCC Council.