Corpus Christi Church honours Joswin D’souza for Securing 7th Rank in  Final BA

Mangaluru: Fr Onil D’Souza the Parish Priest of Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri honoured Joswin D’Souza on 12th March who secured 7th rank in the final B.A. exam conducted by Mangalore University in the year 2022.

He was honoured with a shawl, garland and fruits. Fr Timothy Victor Pinto SVD, Parish Vice-president Vincent D’Souza, Secretary Norbert Martis and hundreds of people were present on the occasion.

Joswin D’Souza is the son of Mr Stephen D’Souza the ex-serviceman and Mrs Jyothi D’Souza who received the best teacher award in 2022.


