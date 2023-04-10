Corpus Christi Church-Moodbidri holds ‘ABLAZE’ – a Praise Festival



Mangaluru: The Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri held ‘ABLAZE’ a praise festival on Easter Sunday, 9 April 2023 evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. The praise festival was performed by ‘Rhythm Mate’ Mangalore.

Fr Anil Kiran Fernandes from Divine Centre Mulki preached the Word of God. Fr Onil D’Souza the Parish priest gave the Benediction. Brother Elias Coelho and a team from Mangalore conducted the healing session.

Mrs Wilma Menezes the Co-Ordinator of the Intercessory prayer team proposed the vote of thanks.

A large crowd comprising parishioners, youth, young children and faithful from nearby Churches participated in the praise festival.

Like this: Like Loading...