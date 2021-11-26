Corpus Christi Church Moodbidri holds Spectacular procession of Offerings ahead of Golden Jubilee

Moodbidri: Corpus Christi Church Moodbidri organized a spectacular huge procession of offerings here in the afternoon of Saturday, November 20 at 3 pm.

Parish Priest Fr Paul Sequeira led a prayer service. Parish Commissions coordinator Mrs Celine D’Souza gave the introductory speech.

The procession was flagged off by Parish Vice President and Golden Jubilee Convener John Menezes near Rajiv Gandhi Complex, Moodbidri.

Parish Secretary A. Ronald Serrao, Hore Kannike Committee convener John Barboza were present on this occasion.

Then the grand procession went through the streets of Moodbidri Town with people in traditional garments, flags, band and culminated at the Moodbidri Church grounds around 4 pm.

The offerings were received by Parish Priest Fr. Paul Sequeira in the presence of all the ward gurkars and parishioners.

Mr Vincent Mascarenhas beautifully compered the whole programme.