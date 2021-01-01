Spread the love



















Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri Steps into Golden Jubilee Year

Moodbidri: Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri inaugurated its Golden Jubilee year at 8 pm on Dec, 31, 2020 by unveiling the Jubilee logo. Rev. Fr Paul Sequeira, Parish Priest Celebrated the solemn Mass and Fr Rev. Fr. Joseph Angelo concelebrated. Fr Paul said in his homily said “Mother Mary is the mother of Jesus & our mother too. When we step into the New Year -2021 we are fortunate to journey with mother Mary.”

After the mass the Golden Jubilee year of the parish was inaugurated unveiling the Logo by the Golden Jubilee committee conveners. Vincent Mascarenhas who initiated to prepare the Logo explained the meaning of the Logo and the need of all parishioners to work in coordination with all committees to make the Golden Jubilee celebration successful.

The Parish Priest thanked those who contributed their service in preparing the ground and the Golden Jubilee Committee. He also wished all parishioners a peaceful Happy New Year. Jubilee committee Convenor John Menezes, Secretary Ronald Serrao, and all the Convenors of the Committee and a large number of parishioners gathered for this inaugural ceremony and the mass.

The conclusion of the Golden Jubilee celebration will be held on May 6, 2021. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and Most Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus will be celebrating the Jubilee concluding ceremony mass.



