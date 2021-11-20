Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri to celebrate Golden Jubilee on 22 November

Moodbidri-Mangaluru: Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri is celebrating its 50 years of its existence (1971 – 2021). The Golden Jubilee Grand Finale will be held on Monday, 22nd November 2021, at Corpus Christi Church grounds. A thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration will be held at 4pm presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore. Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shimoga will preach the Homily. Most. Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore and other priests will concelebrate the mass.

This will be followed by a Stage programme at 6pm which will be inaugurated by Umanath Kotian, MLA, Mulki-Moodbidri Constituency. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha will preside over the programme. Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao and Most. Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza will be present as Chief Guests. Joylus D’Souza, Chairman, Christian Development Council, Govt of Karnataka; Abhayachandra Jain, Ex-MLA, Mulki-Moodbidri Constituency and Prasad Kumar, President, Moodbidri Town Municipality will be present as Guests of Honour.

Stage program has been arranged for felicitation, release of the Souvenir, Parish Telephone Directory, inauguration of the Health Fund, Documentary inauguration and Entertainment program. Parish Priest and President of Jubilee Committee V. Rev. Fr. Paul Sequeira, Parish Vice-President and Convener of Jubilee Committee John Menezes , Parish Secretary A. Ronald Serrao, Co-ordinator Mrs. Celine D’Souza, Convener of Media Committee Vincent Mascarenhas and others were present during the press meet.

About Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri

The 38th International Eucharistic Congress was held in Mumbai in the year 1964 under the Presidentship of Pope Paul VI. To mark this great event, the then parish Priest of Mount Rosary Church Alangar Rev. Fr. F.X. D’Souza put forward an idea of establishing a church in Moodbidri which was soon executed, and Corpus Christi Church came into existence.

The generous personality who helped Rev. Fr. F.X. D’Souza in this work was late B. A. Saldanha who helped by donating the land to build the church. Mr I. L.Pinto and Late Raymond D’Costa were also a great support to Rev. Fr. F.X. D’Souza. Under the leadership Rev. Fr. F.X. D’Souza, the then Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Most Rev. Basil Salvador D’Souza laid the foundation on 15th August 1967 and the church was inaugurated by him on 29th October 1969. Rev. Fr. F.X. D’Souza took charge of celebrating the Eucharist in Moodbidri.

On 30th of April 1971 Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Most Rev. Basil Salvador D’Souza issued the decree and as per the decree Fr. Henry Machado was appointed as the first parish Priest on 2nd May 1971. Thereafter 10 priests have rendered their selfless service in Corpus Christi Church. From 1964, Sisters of The Apostolic Carmel and from 2005 Sisters of Mount Rosary rendered their service. As per the needs of the Parish and the Parishioners many important new constructions and renovations were done to strengthen the faith of people. A Health Fund for needy families was undertaken.

In 1996, Corpus Christi Church celebrated its Silver Jubilee and to commemorate this great celebration church hall and houses for the needy Parishioners were built. In 2001, a cemetery chapel was built. At present V. Rev. Fr. Paul Sequeira, members of the parish council, Vice President, Secretary, Coordinator, heads of Wards, heads of various organizations are actively taking part for the well-being of the church. There are 495 families and 1850 catholic devotees who are a part of this church.

At present the church is divided into 11 wards which are very active. Also, many different organizations are working hand in hand for the upliftment of the church.

V. Rev. Fr. Paul Sequeira inaugurated the Golden Jubilee year on 31st December 2020. Under his guidance, Vice President Mr. John Menezes, Secretary Mr. A Ronald Serrao, Coordinator Mrs. Celine D’Souza along with the parish council and Golden Jubilee committee organized various activities such as Children’s Day, Youth Day, Sports Day, Women’s Day, Men’s Day, Elder’s Day, Couple’s Day, Quiz and Drawing competition were held for the jubilee year.