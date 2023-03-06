Corruption-accused Karnataka BJP MLA moves plea for bail, quashing of FIR

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakhappa on Monday moved a bail petition in the High Court seeking relief from the arrest in connection with the Lokayukta case of corruption against him.

He also moved a petition to quash the FIR against him lodged by the Lokayukta.

Counsel for MLA requested the court to hear the matter urgently. Taking up the case, a bench headed by Justice K. Natarajan has posted it for hearing on Tuesday.

If the court rejects the plea, the arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa will become imminent and the ruling BJP, which is already severely embarrassed by the development, is concerned about the consequences if he is arrested.

Meanwhile, party veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday in Jewargi of Kalaburagi district that it is a crime to practice corruption and legal action would be initiated against Virupakshappa.

“Our party has not made any effort to hush up the case. There is no question of protecting those involved in corrupt practices. The MLA might be arrested by today or tomorrow,” Yediyurappa stated.

Virupakshappa is named as the prime accused in the Lokayukta case after his son, Prashanth Madal, a government official was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe. The bribe was allegedly received towards procurement of tender for supplying raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), a public sector company which manufactures the famous ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL but resigned from the post following his son’s arrest.

The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore and 1.6 kg of gold from the office and residences of Virupakshappa and his son.

The Congress has given a bandh call over the issue and attacked the ruling BJP in every forum. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state chief D.K. Shivakumar have stated that the trap case has provided clinching evidence to their allegations of 40 percent commission in tenders and rampant corruption practiced by the ruling BJP government.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, tried to defend itself by maintaining that it is under their government that the Lokayukta started functioning and Congress had closed it to cover up its scandals.

With Assembly elections nearing, the party leaders, however, admit that if a BJP MLA is arrested over corruption charges and in connection with receiving a bribe towards allotment of tenders, it is going to become a strong weapon in the hands of opposition parties.

