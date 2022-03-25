Could visit China after border dispute resolved: NSA Doval



New Delhi: In response to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s invite to visit Beijing, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday that he could embark on a trip to the neighbouring nation after the border issues were resolved, according to sources.

Earlier on Friday, Wang met Doval in the latter’s office in South Block.

This is the first visit by a high-level Chinese diplomat to India since the border dispute in eastern Ladakh erupted over two years ago.

So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue.

After meeting Doval, Wang held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Delhi is part of his South Asia tour, which took him to Kabul and Pakistan where he raked up the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

During the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Islamabad, Wang had said: “On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope.”

India however, rejected the “uncalled reference” to Kashmir.

“Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

Later on Friday, Wang will travel to Nepal for a three-day visit.