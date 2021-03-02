Council Elects Premanand Shetty as 22nd Mayor & Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor of MCC

Spread the love



















Council Elects Premanand Shetty as 22nd Mayor & Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru City corporation on 2 March 2021 at 1 pm

Mangaluru: While the term of MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar ended on 28 February 2021, the council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday, 2 March 2021 elected the 2nd Mayor, and Deputy Mayor and there were many senior corporators in the BJP who were eyeing the post of Mayor., but finally BJP corporator Premanand Shetty was selected as the Mayoral candidate and Mrs Sumangala Rao as Deputy Mayor candidate. As per the government notification, the post of mayor was reserved for the general category and deputy mayor for women (general) for the next term 2021-22.



The election process was conducted by Dr Prakash-the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru , joined by Dr Santhosh Kuamr-MCC Deputy Commissioner and Mrs M J Roopa- ADC. In the election Premanand Shetty from BJP won by a majority of votes of 46 (44 corporators and two MLA’s Dr Bharath Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath) , while his opponent Anil Kuamr from Congress (Area ward no 12)got only 14 votes. Similar was the case in the Deputy Mayor post election , where Mrs Sumangala Rao won by 46 votse, while Mrs Jacintha Alferd got only 14 votes.

After the vote count, the election officer announced that Premanand Shetty from Mangaldevi Ward no 56 who has won five times in the corporator elections in the past, is the 22nd Mayor of MCC, while Mrs Sumangal Rao, from Kunjathbail South is the 22nd Deputy Mayor, and the councillors gave them a loud applause. Speaking to the media, the new MCC Mayor Premanand shetty said “This is a very proud and happy moment for me to lead this City as its Mayor, where lots of development work has to be done, and I will do my best to see that the City reaches greater heights during my term under the guidance of the MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, and MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty. My aim is to work as a team and implement plans as mentioned in the manifesto. Even the Smart City works which are stopped now, and once they are ready to go they will be implemented effectively and I will see that all the projects are completed in time and systematically”.



It should be noted that the BJP had secured an absolute majority in the election for MCC held in 2019, but election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor could not be conducted immediately, due to technicality regarding the reservation roster announced by the government. While the BJP had won 44 of the 60 wards after the results were announced on 14 November 2019, the Congress had won in 14 wards, and two were bagged by the SDPI.

It should be noted that Diwakar Pandeshwar, the corporator of Cantonment ward from the BJP, was elected as the Mayor of Mangaluru on 28 February 2020. Meanwhile, Janaki aka Vedavathi, corporator of Kulai ward from the BJP, was elected as the Deputy Mayor. Mysuru Regional Commissioner Yashwanth V had conducted the election in the presence of the then Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh then.