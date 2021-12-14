Council poll result has given satisfaction: CM Bommai

Belagavi: BJP has performed well in the Legislative Council election from the local bodies constituency, the result has given satisfaction, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons on the poll outcome on his arrival from Varanasi, he said, “BJP has already won 11 seats and we have requested for recount in Mysuru. We had expected to win 13-14 seats. We will discuss the result with our senior leadership. Last time we won 6 seats and we have gained 5 more this time. Our strength in Gram Panchayats has improved compared to last time. Based on this we will try to bolster the party’s strength, iron out the chinks.”

Replying to a question about the possibility of any action against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, he said that it would be decided after discussing the issue in the party forum.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement, “BJP is a party without Dum(guts),” Bommai said, “we know what is their Dum. He could not retain his own seat as the Chief Minister. Congress lost power under his leadership as the Chief Minister. He should understand that.”