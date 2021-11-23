Council Polls : Congress to field Manjunath Bhandary

Mangaluru: The Congress on Monday selected Manjunath Bhandary as its candidate for the December 10 elections to the Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He will file his nomination papers in the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday. It is a dual-member constituency.

Earlier, Mr. Bhandary had contested unsuccessfully against B.S. Yediyurappa of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga constituency.

With the choice of Mr. Bhandary, the Congress has chosen to field a new face from the constituency which is now being represented by K. Pratapchandra Shetty, a former banker from Halady village in Kundapur taluk in Udupi district, from the party.

Mr. Shetty, a former Chairman of the Legislative Council, is a three-time MLC and was a four-time MLA. He represented Kundapur constituency in the 1983, the 1985, the 1989, and the 1994 Assemblies on the Congress ticket.