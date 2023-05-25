Count Down Begins for Karnataka Sangha ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2023’

UAE: The Count down began for the GCC-level dance competition “Dance Cup 2023”, organised by the Karnataka Sangha, Dubai, which will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Indian Academy in Qusais, Dubai.

The GCC level dance competition will be conducted to win the title of “Dubai Dance Cup 2023’’ on Folk dance, any age group, Cinematic – Junior level from 5 to 15 years and Cinematic Senior level, above 15 years category on conditions that the background music must be in Kannada language only. Preparations and fine-tuning of dance practices are in full swing among the competitor teams aiming to win the Dance Cup 2023.

Further, noted sandalwood Actress Sharmiela Mandre will grace as a celebrity judge and renowned anchor Prathiba Gowda will also be joining to compere the programme.

Drawing Competitions for children below 15 years and Arts and craft Exhibitions for all Kannadiga artists will be other attractions of the programme.

Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President Karnataka Sangha Dubai, requested all Kannadigas around the UAE to witness one of the largest gatherings of Kannadigas after the pandemic to enjoy Kannada-flavoured entertainment.

