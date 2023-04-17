Countdown begins for Dubai Billawosthsava 2023

UAE: Billawa Family Dubai, One of the eminent community organizations of UAE, will be celebrating “Billawosthsava” to mark their 25th Anniversary on 22nd April 2023 at Crown Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

The countdown has begun for the mega event since the organizing committee has made all the efforts to make “Billawosthsava” memorable and unique by scheduling many programmes.

The holy presence of Arya Ediga Mahasanstana, Soluru, Sri Vikyathananda Swamiji will be highlighted at this event.

Further “Biruva Bollilu” a Tulu Nrithya Roopaka, consisting of more than 100 people, directed, story and concept by Vidwan Suresh Attavar of Chakrapani Nrithya Kala Kendra, Mangalore will be the main attraction of the event followed by the Gamjal comedy lead by Telikeda Tenali Fame Sunil Neligude will be showcasing their rib-tickling numbers, Birdhda Pilikule, a famous Tiger dance performance, will be adding traditional flavour to the program and a number of dances choreographed by Just Dance’s Prasanna Poojary will enthral the gathering.

Further one of the noted comperes of Tulunadu, Dinesh Suvarna Rai will be joining “Billawosthsava”.

Prabhakar Suvarna, the President of the Billawa family along with all the committee members has requested everyone to support and be a part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations and the success of this mega event.

