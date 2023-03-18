Countdown begins for Tulunadu’s ‘Shivdoothe Gulige’ in Dubai

UAE: Countdown begins for the much-awaited event of the year, Vijay Kumar Kodialbail’s ‘Shivadoothe Gulige’, a new sensational and most promising stage play in the history of Tulunadu. Preparations are in full swing to accommodate approximately 5000 plus people and give them the experience of life on 19 March 2023, at the Ice Rink, Al-Nasr Leisure Land, Dubai to mark their 423 & 424th show.

The sensational stage play is acclaimed for powerful acting, vibrant stage settings, and effective use of sound and technicality. All this has made drama lovers not miss the chance to watch this stage play more than once.

“Shivdoothe Gulige”, was penned and directed by Vijay Kumar Kodialbail’ known as renowned for delivering powerful social messages in the drama and film industry of Tulunadu.

The entire team of Shivadoothe Gulige will arrive in Dubai on Saturday and mega drama lovers and spectators already booked their tickets and awaiting the mega event.

Shivadoothe Gulige received tremendous responses from the people living in and around UAE. According to the organizers, there has been a good demand for the tickets.

Further, only a few tickets are available and the organizers have advised people to book their seats now to avoid last-minute disappointment.

The organizing committee has left no stone unturned in the preparations, taking care of minute details of the event.

