Counting begins for Karnataka Assembly polls in Udupi

Udupi: The counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly election has begun amid tight security at 8.00 am, St Cecily’s School Campus here, on May13.

The counting of votes for the Byndoor and Kundapur will be held in one room. While four rooms are allotted for the counting of votes polled in Udupi, Kaup and Karkala. An election officer and assistant returning officer have been appointed for each assembly constituency and 375 counting staff have been deputed.

The fate of candidates, including the candidates from major political parties, Yashpal Suvarna (BJP), Prasad Raj Kanchan (congress) from Udupi, Vinay Kumar Sorake (Congress), Gurme Suresh Shetty (BJP) from Kaup, V Sunil Kumar (BJP) Uday Kumar Shetty (Congress), Pramod Muthalik (Independent) from Karkala, Kiran Kumar Kodgi (BJP), Dinesh Hegde Molahalli (Congress) from Kundapur, Gururaj Gantihole (BJP) and Gopal Poojary (Congress) from Byndoor Assembly Constituency will be decided in a few hours from now!

