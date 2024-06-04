Counting of Votes Begins for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru LS constituency

First Round

K Jayaprakash Hegde 28459

Kota Srinivasa Poojary – 42912

After the 1st round, Kota Srinivasa Poojary is leading with 14,453 votes

Udupi: Counting of votes for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha Constituency began on Tuesday, June 4 amid tight security arrangements at St Cecily’s School in Udupi.

The counting of the total 12,31,005 votes will be held Assembly constituency-wise. Two counting rooms each have been allocated for the Kundapur, Karkala, Sringeri, and Tarikere Assembly constituencies, and one room each has been allocated for Udupi, Kaup, Mudigere, and Chikkamagaluru Assembly constituencies.

Each of the two counting rooms will have seven tables, and one counting room will have 14 tables. Counting of votes in the EVM machines will be overseen by the District Election Officer, eight Assistant Election Officers, and four Additional Assistant Election Officers.

The postal votes will be counted in a separate room, while the service votes will be counted on a separate table. Allocation of tables for the counting personnel will be done randomly. A candidate can appoint an agent for each table