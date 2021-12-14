Counting of Votes MLC Elections Begins at Rosario School-Results Will Be Out Soon

Mangaluru: Counting of votes pertaining to MLC elections began this morning at Rosario High School, Mangaluru.

DC Dr Rajendra briefed the media about the ongoing process of counting

There are 6013 valid votes to be counted̤

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers oversaw the work of opening of the strong room in the morning. Tight security has been arranged in and around the area and party agents and officials alone are being allowed entry into the counting centre.

Two members for the legislative council are to be elected and the result is expected soon.

A total of eight candidates had filed their nominations for the legislative council election being held from the local bodies’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada.

Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP, Manjunath Bhandary of the Congress, Nitin Kumar of the BJP, Ismail Shafi of the Social Democratic Party of India are in the contest.

More details will be updated soon