Country’s youngest Mayor gets engaged to Kerala’s Youngest MLA



Thiruvananthapuram: The country’s youngest Mayor, Arya Rajendran got engaged to Kerala’s youngest legislator, Sachin Dev on Sunday at the state headquarters of the ruling CPM, AKG Centre.

The ring exchange of the couple was attended by senior leaders of the CPI-M and close friends and relatives.

While Arya is the state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Sachin Dev is its state secretary. Both Arya and Sachin had worked together in Balasangam and SFI and were friends. The couple had decided to get hitched in January 2022 which was big news in the state.

Presently Sachin is the Kozhikode district committee member of the CPI-M and state secretary of the SFI while Arya is the Chala area committee member of the CPI-M and state committee member of SFI. They will tie the knot next month.

Arya and Sachin are both from CPI-M families. While Arya belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, Sachin Dev hails from Balussery in Kozhikode district of Kerala and had won the Balussery assembly seat as a CPM candidate trouncing Kerala’s star comedian, Dharmajan Bologatti of the Congress.

CPI-M politburo member, M.A. Baby presented a book to the couple as a wedding gift.