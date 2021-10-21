Spread the love



















Couple, 8-year-old son killed in Karnataka accident



Vijayapura, (Karnataka): Four people, including a couple and their son, were killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased are identified as teacher Manjunatha Mandewadi, his wife Savithri, and their eight-year-old son Aaradhya. The fourth victim was a truck driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Mandewadi and his family were driving back home from Goa, when he rammed into a truck parked for repair on the National Highway-50, near Honaganahalli village in Babaleshwara taluka. All four died on the spot.

