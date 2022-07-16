Couple Arrested for Selling Ganja to Students in Kavoor

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested a couple while they were selling ganja to college students at a house in K C Alva Layout, Shankar Nagar, Kavoor here, on July 16.

The arrested have been identified as Vikhyat alias Vikki Bappal (28) and his wife Anjana (21) from Shankar Nagar, Kavoor.

The CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad received information from reliable sources that a couple were selling ganja to students and the public in a house at K C Alva Layout Shankar Nagar. Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, along with PSI Rajendra B and his team, raided the house and arrested the couple.

The police seized 2.2 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 22,000, a mobile phone and Rs 1,500 cash, all worth Rs 92,000 from their possession. Search is on for the others involved in this case.

During the medical test, it was confirmed that the accused had consumed drugs. Accused Vikki is involved in various crimes such as assault, murder attempt, life threats and kidnapping, and has 13 cases registered against him in the South, North, Barke, Urwa, Mangaluru Rural and Kankanady Town police stations. An assault and murder attempt case was also registered against Anjana in the Kankanady Town and Mangaluru South Police Station.

Vikki and Anjana were selling drugs to students near various educational institutions in M G Road, KPT, Kadri, Jeppu Bappal, etc. In this regard, a case has been registered in the CEN police station, and an investigation is on.