Couple Commits Suicide in Kadri Kambla -Financial Crisis Reason for Suicide

Spread the love



















Husband Jumps into Well, Wife Hangs Herself -Financial Crisis Reason for Suicide

Mangaluru: The second phase of Covid-19 has put many people into distress-where there have been cases of people committing suicide when they are infected with the Virus, or many have committed suicide due to large debts incurred in business, or financial crisis or unable to pay loans. In such an example, here we have an incident that took place early morning around 7 am on Wednesday, 9 June 2021 in Pinto’s Lane (Chowta’s Compound), near Kadri Kambla in the City, where a couple ended their lives.

Suresh Shetty and Vani

The deceased are identified as Suresh Shetty (62) and his wife Mrs Vani (56). While Suresh is a renowned tabla artiste having played with many orchestra groups, and also during temple functions. He was also an active member of Karavali Sangeetha Kalvidara Okkuta, his wife Vani was employed as a clerk in a private education institution, and was also managing a chit fund. Suresh also owned a small printing press. Due to lockdown, many of Mrs Vani’s chit fund members were delaying in paying the daily dues/instalments, and at the same time, many of her chit fund clients were pressurizing/harassing her in paying back their money. This led to terrible financial distress for the couple.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar interacting with Suresh Shetty’s Son

Having can’t bear the financial stress Mrs Vani committed suicide by hanging herself inside the house around 7.00 am on Wednesday, and Suresh who noticed his wife committed suicide, also took an extreme step by jumping into a nearby well. It is learnt from one of their family members, that the couple were in total distress for many days, and there were signs showing that they were planning to take extreme steps due to the financial crisis.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to media near the suicide spot said, “It is very sad and unfortunate that the couple took an extreme step to end their lives due to financial crisis. If the couple were facing financial problems, and that Mrs Vani’s chit fund customers were forcing her to pay back their invested money, their son or other family members should have informed the nearby police station, so that we could have solved the issue systematically without the couple ending their lives by committing suicide. We all know that the pandemic/lockdown has put many into financial problems and distress. And during such a pandemic crisis, no one should force anyone to pay back the loans taken immediately”.

“In such cases, if anyone is pressured or harassed for repayment of loans etc, you need to inform or complain to the nearby police station so that the issue is solved through proper negotiations and extra time for repayment of loans etc, rather than people committing suicides. Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Kindly seek the help of mental health experts if you or someone else you know is under any kind of distress”, added Police Commissioner.

Er Mohammed Iqbal, a singer and member of Karavali Sangeetha Kalvidara Okkuta speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Our member Suresh Shetty was a very talented tabla artiste, having performed at many musical concerts and temple events. During our Okkuta’s 13th annual celebration held on 10 Feb 2021 at B E M School, Car Street, Mangaluru, Suresh mesmerized the audience with his tabla talents. Suresh was a jovial and friendly person, who until lately never showed any signs of distress or financial problems. His tragic death is a shock for all of us at Karavali Sangeetha Kalvidara Okkuta, and we will surely miss him on stage during musical events. May His Soul Rest in Peace”.

The bodies have been taken to A J Hospital for post-mortem, and it is learnt that the final rites will be held at Kadri Rudra Bhoomi sometime today. A death note was found in the couple’s house, which stated they have faced huge losses due to investment in the chit fund business. Kadri police are investigating this tragic incident. The couple leaves behind only one son.

Couple Commits Suicide in Kadri Kambla

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a couple from Pinto’s Lane, Kadri Kambla committed suicide at their residence here on June 9.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh and Vanishree, from Pinto’s Lane.

According to sources, the body of Suresh, aged around 55, who is a Tabla artiste by profession was found in the well and his wife Vanishree was found hanging on the terrace roof.

The police have recovered a death note. Kadri police reached the spot and are investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...