Couple Commits Suicide in Kadri Kambla

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a couple from Pinto’s Lane, Kadri Kambla committed suicide at their residence here on June 9.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh and Vanishree, from Pinto’s Lane.

According to sources, the body of Suresh, aged around 55, who is a Tabla artiste by profession was found in the well and his wife Vanishree was found hanging on the terrace roof.

The police have recovered a death note. Kadri police reached the spot and are investigating.

More details awaited.

