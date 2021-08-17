Spread the love



















Couple Committed Suicide, Cremated According to their Last Wish by VHP and BD

Mangaluru: Leaders of Hindu Organizations cremated the couple, who had committed suicide in fear of being infected by the Coronavirus, according to their last wish, at the Nandigudda Crematorium here on August 17.

On August 17, at around 6:30 am, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar received a call from Ramesh Suvarna saying that he and his wife had all the symptoms of COVID and had decided to commit suicide and disconnected the call. Immediately the police commissioner redialled the number, but the caller did not receive his call. Later at 6:54 am, police commissioner Shashi Kumar shared a voice message requesting him not to take the extreme step to end their lives. Shashi Kumar through an audio message requested those who knew Ramesh or could reach him to stop Ramesh and his wife from ending their life. But unfortunately, before anyone could contact or reach Ramesh and Gunavati, the couple had committed suicide by hanging in their flat at Baikampady.

In the voice message Ramesh had mentioned, “We request our Hindu organization leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Sathyajith Suratkal to cremate us. We have kept Rs 1 lakh for our cremation. I request the Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar, Sharan Pumpwell, Sathyajith Suratkal to do the cremation.”

According to their last wish, both Ramesh and Gunavati were cremated at Nandigudda Crematorium in the presence of their relatives, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, BD leader Punith Attavar, and the members of Hindu organizations.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Sharan Pumpwell said, “COVID can be treated, and no one should fear of being infected. The government is providing vaccination and treatment for everyone, people should visit the hospital without any hesitation for treatment of the disease. Do not lose hope, instead get yourself vaccinated, wear the mask and maintain social distance to avoid infection. Together we can eliminate Coronavirus”.

