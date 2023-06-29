Couple dies after their Scooter Collides with Parked Lorry

Mysuru: A couple died on the spot after their scooter collided with a parked lorry that had broken down on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Kempanahalli Gate at Bidadi on June 29.

The deceased have been identified as Sanaullah (68) and his wife Noor Jahan Begum (62), residents of Bapuji Nagar, Bengaluru,

According to the police, both husband and wife had gone to Ramanagar for some work and were returning to Bengaluru on their two-wheeler. When they reached Kempanahalli gate, Sanaullah failed to notice the lorry parked on the side of the road with mechanical failure and crashed into it. Both suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Bidadi police station, and further investigation is on.

