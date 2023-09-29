Couple Electrocuted in Hemmady

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, a couple died after they were electrocuted in Sulse near Hemmady on September 29.

The deceased have been identified as Mahabala Devadiga (55), and his wife Laxmi Devadiga (49), residents of Sulse, Hemmady.

According to the police, Mahabala Devadiga worked as a daily wager in Sulse Karanika House. As usual, Mahabala left for work on Friday morning but did not return home in the afternoon. Mahabala’s wife Laxmi Devadiga, went to Karanika’s house to inquire about Mahabala, but on the way, at Sulse, she found that Mahabala Devadiga had come in contact with a live wire and was lying on the ground. Immediately, Laxmi screamed for help and with the locals, tried to rescue her husband by using a wooden log. As there was heavy rain, and the wooden log was wet, Laxmi also came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. The couple died on the spot.

Kundapur DySP Belliyappa and Kundapur CPI Jayram Gowda visited the spot.

A case is registered at the Kundapur Rural Police Station and further investigation is on.

