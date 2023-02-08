Couple from Kerala Commit Suicide in Mangaluru Lodge

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a couple from Kerala committed suicide by hanging in a lodge in Mangaluru here on February 8.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (57) and his wife Sudha (50) from Kannur, Kerala.

Speaking to the media persons Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that On 6th February, at around 11 am, a couple came to Mangaluru and booked a room in the Blue Star lodge. The Hotel staff saw the couple on the February 6th night and were not seen thereafter. On February 8, the hotel staff tried to talk to them but there was no response from the room.

The Hotel authorities then informed the police. The police arrived at the spot and the room door was opened in their presence. The police found the couple hanging in the room. The family members were later informed. It is learnt that the couple was in the garment business.

The police are waiting for the family members to arrive from Kerala. Further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...