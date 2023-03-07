Couple from Thirthahalli Die in Scooter-Tanker Collision at Hejamadi

Udupi: A couple from Thirthahalli died in an accident between a tanker and a scooter on NH 66 near Hejamadi under the Padubidri Police station limits here, on March 7.

The deceased have been identified as Akbar Pasha and his wife Khatheeja from Thirthahalli. Akbar Pasha was the director of Muslim Okkuta in Thirthahalli.

According to the sources, both Akbar and Khatheeja were on their way to the Passport office in Mangaluru from Thirthalli on their scooter. At Hejamadi, their two-wheeler collided with a tanker. Akbar and Khatheeja sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Padubidri Police Station and an investigation is on.

