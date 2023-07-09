Couple on a Mission to Bring Awareness on Blood Donation Riding Motorbike, Kudla to Kargil

Local Couple 44-year-old Saif Sultan and his wife 32-year-old Mrs Adeela Farheen on a Mission to Bring Awareness to Blood Donation riding a BMW GS 310 Motorbike from Kudla to Kargil, and their ride will be flagged off on 29 July 2023 from Nehru Maidan at 7.30 am, Mangaluru by MLA & State Speaker U T Khader, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, among other dignitaries

Mangaluru: On 14 June ‘World Blood Donor Day’ was celebrated all over the World, including India. The Day provided a special opportunity to celebrate and thank voluntary blood donors around the world for their gift of blood and has become a major focus for action towards achieving universal access to safe blood transfusion. Every single donation is a precious lifesaving gift and repeat donation is the key to building a safe and sustainable blood supply.

Everywhere, including Mangaluru at present, blood services face the challenge of making sufficient blood available, while also ensuring its quality and safety. One of WHO’s strategies is to assist low- and middle-income countries in improving the availability and quality of human plasma, including optimising the utilisation of the plasma recovered from whole blood donations and increasing patients’ access to life-saving plasma protein therapies. The slogan for the 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”

The Day focused on patients requiring life-long transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play, by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma. It also highlighted the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can be always available, all over the world, so that all patients in need can receive timely treatment.

The objectives were to: Celebrate and thank individuals who donate blood and encourage more people to become new donors; encourage people in good health to donate blood regularly, as often as is safe and possible, to transform the quality of life for transfusion-dependent patients and help to build a secure blood supply in all countries in the world; highlighting the critical roles of voluntary non-remunerated regular blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all populations; and mobilize support at national, regional and global levels among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programmes.

And here we have a young couple from Mangaluru who are all set to go on a mission on a motorbike to bring awareness to the importance of Blood Donation. 44-year-old Saif Sultan, an Motivational speaker and life coach, and his homemaker wife Adeela Farheen will embark on a 4,000km bike ride (one-way) from Mangaluru to Kargil to spread awareness on the importance of blood donation. The couple have been preparing for this ride for a month, and aim to spread the message of patriotism, and also to show the world that India is a safe place and that wearing a hijab is not about oppression.

The ride will be flagged off on 29 July 2023 from Nehru Maida, Mangaluru at 7.30 am by MLA and State speaker U T Khader, and Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, among other dignitaries. A day before their ride, a blood donation camp will be organized with the support of Blood Helpline Karnataka and the Red Cross Blood Bank on 28 July. The couple will travel for 19 days, to reach Kargil on August 15, where a blood donation camp will be organised, and Saif will be donating blood for the 20th time, and his wife for the first time.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Saif Sultan said, “We will be riding on the BMW GS 310 and currently the bike is being modified slightly, to suit our travel needs. While spreading awareness on blood donation is the prime objective of this ride, I would also like people to understand that my wife, who will be wearing a hijab during the ride, indicates that women wearing the hijab are not subdued. Muslim women are educated, and are allowed to do what they want, within the religious framework,”

He further said, “Initially I was planning a solo ride to Kargil, and as part of the preparation, was to go on a 300km ride to Karwar. But when my wife casually asked me if she could also take a ride on this journey, I happily agreed. Earlier our trip to Karwar did wonders. We got to know each other better and therefore planned our Kargil ride together. Our children Hoodh,8, and Safa,6, are also super excited about our journey,”

The couple will be riding via Honnavar, Belagavi, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu and Srinagar, to Kargil. They hope to ride for approximately 300km per day. “We will interact with the public on the importance of blood donation, and even carry souvenirs and chocolates to be distributed on the way. We will take a day’s break on every third day of this journey to explore places. We will be blogging about the journey every day. In the presence of Indian Army personnel, flags that will be handed over to us by dignitaries in Mangaluru will be hoisted in Kargil, along with the Kannada flag on August 15. This ride is also a tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, whom I had met thrice,” added Saif

The couple who are keen on exploring the world, plan to ride to Thailand next year, and to Europe the following year. This is a very good initiative taken by Saif together with his life partner to promote awareness of blood donation, since there is a shortage of blood worldwide, including in India, including Mangaluru. The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries. To ensure that everyone who needs a transfusion has access to safe blood, all countries need voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give blood regularly. An effective blood donor programme, characterized by the wide and active participation of the population, is crucial in meeting the need for blood transfusion during peacetime as well as during emergencies or disasters, when there is a surge in demand for blood or when the normal operation of blood services is affected.

Like this: Like Loading...