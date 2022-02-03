Couple Using College girls for Prostitution at Attavar, Two Women Arrested

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police busted a prostitution racket in an Apartment and arrested two women from Attavar here on February 3.

The arrested have been identified as Shamina and Ayeshamma from SMR Liyana Residency Attavar.

On February 3, a minor who was the victim of the prostitution racket filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar Women’s police station. Based on her complaint, the women’s police raided the apartment and arrested Shamina and Ayeshamma.

According to the police, Shamina and her husband Siddique rented an apartment in SMR Liyana Residency, Attavar. Both husband and wife manipulated and blackmailed the minor girls and used them for prostitution. Shamina and Siddique were running the prostitution business with the help of Ayeshamma and others.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were targetting college girls and manipulating them into prostitution, they also blackmailed minors and used them for prostitution. Three others involved in the crime are absconding.

The search is on for the other accused. A case has been registered in the Women’s police station, Pandeshwar and the investigation is on.